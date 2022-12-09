More revelations have begun to emerge over the court trial of the infamous 2018 robbery operation in Offa, Kwara state

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki was on several occasions mentioned as the alleged sponsor of the robbery

However, a witness on Thursday, December 8 revealed that police operatives tortured them to implicate Saraki

The name of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reemerged again in the ongoing court case over the infamous robbery attack in Offa, Kwara state on April 5, 2018.

Standing before the Kwara state high court in Ilorin, a witness, Shamsudeen Bada revealed that he was tortured by the Abba Kyari-led intelligence response team to implicate the former Senate President.

At the resumption of the trial, Bada's confession was led in evidence of the defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe.

The infamous Offa Robbery witnessed the murder of nine policemen, and civilians. Five suspects, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, and two others were arraigned and charged for these crimes including illegal possession of firearms.

During the cross-examination, Bada revealed that the families of the suspects threatened litigations for illegal detainment but the police intelligence team ignored the threats and said they were only acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police.

The confession

The witness revealed that while in detention, the police operatives offered them a deal of freedom if they can name the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki as their sponsor.

He revealed that one of the detainees (Ayo Akinnibosun) was shot in the leg when he refused to oblige.

The witness said:

“After he was shot, my health started deteriorating. DCP Abba Kyari brought some nurses to treat me.

"Before I was eventually released, the police officers gave me conditions before I was released that I must not grant any press interview, I must not go to court and I should quit politics.”

Meanwhile, the cross-examination by the prosecuting counsel Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) was placed on hold due to the unavailability of a document that was supposed to be submitted before the court.

Following this development, the presiding judge, Justice Halimat Salman adjourned the case until January, 16, 17, and 18 when the witness will return for cross-examination.

