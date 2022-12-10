Chidi Iheme, the elder brother of famous Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, was recently killed by some unknown gunmen in Imo state as they tried to enforce the IPOB sit-at-home order

Prince Chidi as he is fondly addressed as was reported to have been in the company of the commissioner for solid minerals in Imo state when he was killed by some unknown gunmen

Osita Iheme is yet to make an official statement about the killing, but it is reported that the movie star is completely distraught by the callous action perpetrated against his family

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Chidi Iheme, the elder brother of Nollywood superstar, Osita Iheme, was reportedly killed recently by some unknown gunmen in Mbaitoli, Imo state.

Prince Chidi is an Imo state politician and was killed, Friday afternoon, December 10, 2022. He was reported to have been in the company of the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Imo state who was also brutally macheted and barely alive.

The older brother of Nollywood actor Osita Iheme was recently attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Imo state. Photo credit:@ositaihememfr

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor Pawpaw is yet to make an official statement about the atrocious killing of his older brother.

The commissioner, Martin Eke was only recently sworn into office by the Imo state government, barely three weeks before he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen who were trying to enforce a sit-at-home order.

See the viral video of when Osita Iheme's older brother was attacked and killed below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the killing of Osita Iheme's brother by UGM

@adeakin19:

"How come Simon Ekpa has not been arrested in Finland."

@colourmethoughtful:

"This is the Easterners doing this to themselves by themselves."

@its_tsauce:

"East is now becoming like the north. Why waste people’s lives in the name of Biafra. These are your people for Christ’s sake."

@cutie_gucci:

"How can u kill your own in the name of Biafra. I can’t understand this."

@poshest_hope:

"God Abeg!! The insecurity in this country is alarming."

@chioma_verraaa:

"I’m currently in Owerri and it’s nottttt funnyyyyy. I genuinely can’t wait to go home."

@jnrpope:

"Funny thing is LIFE GOES ON the next minute like nothing happened……. Owerri/Anambra now Enugu……. Owned by UGM."

Cubana Chiefpriest hosts Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’, Emmanuel Emenike, and others to sumptuous dinner, shares video

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest recently hosted some popular celebrities at his home, and he was excited about it.

A video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest showed the likes of Nollywood star Osita Iheme also known as Pawpaw, and football star Emmanuel Emenike were among the celebrities who stopped over at the celebrity barman’s house.

Cubana Chiefpriest also showed off the sumptuous meal they had at his home.

Source: Legit.ng