Former President Jonathan has again received a major appointment in Africa following works while serving the nation, from, 2015 through 2019

Jonathan has been appointed Africa’s Ambassador for African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF)

Meanwhile, the appointment was informed by the former President’s track record of championing agricultural transformation on the continent

A report by Daily Trust has it that the African Agricultural Technology Foundation has announced the appointment of former President Goodluck Jonathan as Africa’s Ambassador for Agricultural Technology.

The AATF Executive Director, Dr Canisius Kanangire, made the announcement in a statement issued to journalists on Friday, December 2nd, in Abuja after a meeting with the former president in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as Africa’s Ambassador for Agricultural Technology. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan's role defined

As AATF’s Ambassador, Jonathan will advocate for advancement of Africa’s agricultural goals and economic growth through the application of innovative technologies and enhanced investment in agriculture, The Punch report added.

Jonathan, who served as the Nigerian President from 2010 to 2015, is said to be in the forefront of agricultural improvement on the continent.

While accepting the appointment, he said as a former Head of State, his interest in serving the continent was driven by the interest in driving food security and transformation for better quality of life in Africa.

Jonathan as a Pan-Africanist

The AATF Executive Director said that Jonathan’s commitment to uplift agriculture on the continent was exemplified by the agricultural transformation agenda he pursued and diligently implemented in Nigeria during his tenure as President.

“AATF is honoured to have the former president as our Ambassador, whose role will accelerate ongoing efforts to improve our agricultural terrain,” he added.

