Iredia Endurance has been arrested by some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Benin zonal command for an allegation of fraud.

Endurance was arrested following a petition to the commission by one Christine Brown, a Briton who alleged that the 19-year-old boy defrauded her of £450,000.00.

Iredia Endurance was arrested for defrauding a British lady. Photo: EFCC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The commission in an official statement said that Endurance confessed that he received £250,000.00 from Brown in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

Speaking on how he used the money obtained from the Briton fraudulently, the suspect claimed that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

The EFCC also noted that some of the items recovered have since been recovered from Endurance including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property.

According to the EFCC, Endurance will be charged to court as soon as investigations on the said allegations are concluded.

1.3m dollars fraud: APC senatorial candidate's campaign spokesperson tells EFCC to meet them in court

The AA Zaura Campaign Organisation had earlier called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to quit its media trial of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kano Central.

Ibrahim Garba said the organisation condemns in its entirety the recent threat to arrest Zaura over an alleged $1.3 million fraud and money laundering charges.

Garba stated that his principal was attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration due to the willingness to obey the rule of law, and the independence given to the judiciary to perform its constitutional duty as the last hope of the common man.

EFCC declares multi-billionaire APC senatorial candidate wanted over $1.3m fraud

Abdulsalami Abdulkarim, popularly known as Zaura, a business tycoon and APC Kano central senatorial candidate, was declared wanted by the EFCC over a $1.3m fraud.

Ahmed Arogha, the commission's lawyer, said on Monday that the commission is looking for the billionaire and would be arrested anywhere he is found.

Zaura has been asked to appear before the federal high court in Kano to answer questions on the allegation that he defrauded a Kuwait citizen when he posed as an estate agent in Dubai and other Arab countries.

