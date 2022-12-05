Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, a multi-billionaire senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Kano central, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC lawyer, Ahmed Arogha, at the premises of the federal high court in Kano, disclosed that the anti-graft agency is looking for Abdulkarim over alleged $1,320,000 fraud, Independent Nigeria reported.

Arogha on Monday, December 5, said the commission is "looking for him" and vowed that he would be arrested "wherever he is".

The legal practitioner made the disclosure shortly after the court failed to sit because of the absence of the presiding judge.

Abdulkarim, who is popularly referred to as Zaura, will be arrested anytime, anywhere the commission sees him, the lawyer said.

The commission made the pronouncement after Zaura moved to halt his trial at the federal high court, which suffered a setback at the apex court.

The supreme court had ruled that the business tycoon and politician should make himself before the federal high court in Kano to answer criminal charges the EFCC had filed against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Zaura defrauded a Kuwaiti Citizen of the sum of $1,320,000 under the pretext that he was an estate agent in Dubai, Kuwait and other Arab countries.

Source: Legit.ng