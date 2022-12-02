The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has assured Nigerians that only its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the capacity, sincerity of heart and willpower to address all forms of inequalities in our country.

It also said Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate with a demonstrably tested capacity to unite our nation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar has exceptional understanding of the nuances of our nation and displays the competence and ability to effectively manage these nuances to the benefit of our nation.

“As the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku, was able to attract patriotic Nigerians from various ethnic nationalities, cultivated friendship across the broad spectrum of our nation and provided unmeasurable support for policies that rallied Nigerians together in a united front for unprecedented productivity.

“Ahead of the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has already perfected a national rescue and rebuilding blueprint as encapsulated in his policy document entitled ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’, and which laid out people-oriented and development-driven plans for a more secure and prosperous nation.

“As a democrat, Atiku, is prepared to make Nigeria work for every Nigerian by relating closely with the National Assembly and all other stakeholders to ensure a transparent and accountable government as well as processes for desired constitutional amendments that will deliver good governance to all.“

“Our Campaign therefore urges Nigerians to continue in the support for Atiku Abubakar as he marches to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.”

Source: Legit.ng