This was disclosed in a statement issued by Antony Blinken, US secretary of state.

In December 2020, the US had listed Nigeria among countries blacklisted for “violating religious freedom”.

However, a year later, Nigeria was removed from the list.

Blinken in a statement categorised the list according to the severity of the actions of the said countries.

Religious intolerant countries according a release by US Department of States.

Burma the Peoples Republic of China Cuba Eritrea Iran Nicaragua The DPRK Pakistan Russia Saudi Arabia Tajikistan Turkmenistan

Special watch list

Algeria The Central African Republic Comoros Vietnam

Entities of particular concern

Al-Shabab Boko Haram Hayat Tahrir al-Sham The Houthis ISIS-Greater Sahara ISIS-West Africa Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin The Taliban The Wagner Group

Part of Blinken statement added:

"Our announcement of these designations is in keeping with our values and interests to protect national security and to advance human rights around the globe. Countries that effectively safeguard this and other human rights are more peaceful, stable, prosperous and more reliable partners of the United States than those that do not.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the status of freedom of religion or belief in every country around the world and advocate for those facing religious persecution or discrimination. We will also regularly engage countries about our concerns regarding limitations on freedom of religion or belief, regardless of whether those countries have been designated.

“We welcome the opportunity to meet with all governments to address laws and practices that do not meet international standards and commitments, and to outline concrete steps in a pathway to removal from these lists.”

Source: Legit.ng