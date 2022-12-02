A statement has been released by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over the sentencing of Usman Baba Alkali, the inspector-general of police

According to the statement, the Nigerian Police filed a motion appealing to the court to set the motion aside

IGP Baba-Alkali revealed that he was not in the reign of office when the incident that led to his conviction occurred

FCT, Abuja - Usman Baba Alkali, the inspector-general of police, has reacted to the court judgment sentencing him to prison for committing contempt of court.

As reported by PM News, the police chief has filed a motion seeking to challenge the court’s judgment.

IGP Usman Baba-Alkali has filed a motion seeking for the court ruling sentencing him to jail to be set aside. Photo: NPF

The police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Friday, December 2.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the police chief was sentenced to three months in prison for violating court orders and was held in contempt by the court.

The presiding judge at the federal high court in Abuja, Justice M.O Olajuwon, in his ruling, said:

“If at the end of the three months, the contemner remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt.”

What led to IGP Alkali’s sentence

Prior to the sentencing of the IGP Alkali, one Mr Patrick Okoli (a police officer) filed a suit against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for unlawfully placing him on compulsory retirement.

It was gathered that a court decision was made for the Police Service Commission (PSC) to recommend him back into the force, but the Police IGP ignored court orders.

However, 10 million has been awarded to the applicant as a fee for damages that should be paid by the police, who denied him his constitutional rights and privileges from 1993 till date.

As contained in the statement issued by the police spokesperson, the IGP is seeking for the court ruling to be set aside.

In the motion sent before the high court, IGP Alkali appealed that he was not the police boss when the issue ensued.

He, however, revealed that the past IGP had taken the necessary steps to ensure that the order of the court was implemented appropriately.

The statement reads:

“This was evidenced by an official letter addressed to the Police Service Commission, on the approval of the then IGP, as far back as 2015, before the court order of November 29, 2022.

‘So the then IGP requested the commission to issue a reinstatement letter to the plaintiff, and effect his promotion, in line with the court's order in exercising its statutory authority.

“The grounds for the contempt proceedings ought not to have existed.”

Source: Legit.ng