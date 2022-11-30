The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yautar ward, Kano state, has been convicted by a Magistrate court over the illegal possession of over 300 Permanent Voters' Cards.

Daily Trust reports that the court presided over by Faroukh Ibrahim Umar sentenced Aminu Ali to two-year imprisonment for unlawful possession of 367 permanent voters cards (PVCs) bearing different names.

The Yautar ward chairman of the APC has been sentenced to a two-year jail term for possessing 376 PVCs. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that Ali was arrested in October for collecting PVCs from different people in Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

He was also accused of conspiring with some other members of the ruling party to commit the offence to which he pleaded guilty.

An action in contravention of section 22 (a) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

Delivering his sentence, the magistrate slammed an option of N500,000 fine for the first offence.

The court further sentenced Ali to six months with an option of N50,000 fine for the offence of criminal conspiracy, which is contrary to section 97 of the Penal Code.

