Nigeria on Thursday, November 24, lost its first surveyor-general of the federation, Daniel Omoigui

Omoigui, according to his son, Sota, died at the age of 91 years on Thursday, November 24, having led a successful career

In his lifetime, Omoigui led the establishment of the National Boundaries Commission, and the Surveyors Registration Council (SURCON)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria's first surveyor-general of the federation, Daniel Omoigui, was on Friday, November 25, reported dead.

Premium Times gathered from Omoigui's son, Sota, that he died on Thursday, November 24, at the age of 91.

Omoigui led a successful life as an established surveyor in Nigeria (Photo: Daniel Omoigui, Ayrton Omoigui)

Source: Facebook

A statement from the deceased family on his death read:

“The family of Surveyor Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui of the Egite family, Isi, in Uhunmwode LGA, Edo State and the entire Egite family of the Edo Kingdom and Barrister Mrs Grace Onaiwu Omoigui nee Asemota (late) and the entire Asemota family of Ogbe Quarters, Oredo LGA, Edo State, is heartbroken yet thankful for a life of legacy well spent as we announce the passing of our dearly beloved father and grandfather – Surv. Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui – who was called to rest in the Lord on November 24, 2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Born on November 10, 1931, in Iguagban Village, Benin, Edo state, Omogui began his formal education at age three and in 1939 joined Benin Baptist School.

He finished his secondary education in 1949, and in 1950, he took up a teaching job at Niger College, Benin, while he enrolled for studies at the Rapid Result College, now known as Distance Learning.

Late Omoigui gained admission to study mathematics at the University of Ibadan in 1953 and graduated in 1957 after which he joined the federal survey department the same year.

In 1969, he was in charge of investigations, delimitation, demarcation, and maintenance of international and interstate boundaries, and in 1970, he participated in the Nigeria-Cameroon boundary negotiations.

As director of federal surveys, he led the establishment of the National Boundaries Commission, and the Surveyors Registration Council (SURCON).

Source: Legit.ng