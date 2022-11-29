The federal government said yesterday it was unsure herders intentionally unleash their cattler on farms.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, stated this while responding to questions at the presentation of his ministry’s scaorecard for 2015-2023.

Abubakar said: “This is an age-long problem of farmers/herders conflicts but I do not think that at any given time herders intentionally push their cattle to go and eat farm produce or crops.

“Accidentally, the cows might stray and go. This has been the source of the conflict. So, ranching is the easiest and the best thing to do.”

