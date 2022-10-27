Benue state has again come under heavy attack by herdsmen and kidnappers after violent activities by terror groups were suspended in the state for a few weeks.

Benue is one of the states terribly hit by herdsmen attacks and kidnappings since the Buhari administration waged war against terrorists nationwide.

A combined team of the military and the police also known as operation Zenda has been fighting so hard to eliminate terrorists, especially marauder herdsmen from the state.

Gbeji attack

Recall that the state experienced peace towards the middle of the year, but crisis has now returned with the killing of over 40 people in Gbeji community of Ukum Local Government

Area of the state. Many have equally been declared missing following the latest attack. The attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No reason has been given so far for the attack.

Tse Igbur under attack

Just 4 days after the Gbeji attack, two people were again killed at Tse Igbur in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The area, according to reports woke up Sunday orning to the sad incident where two young men riding on a bike were shot dead by suspected herders.

16 kidnapped along Ugbokolo/Okpoga road

Another incident happened along Ugbokolo-Okpoga road when about 16 passengers in the state owned transport company, Benue Links were abducted by suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers who earlier demanded N500 million from the state government later began to release the passengers one by one in the early hours of Wednesday with the payment of between

N300,000 to N350,000.

There are, however, unconfirmed reports that seven of the victims were killed by the kidnappers. Effort to reach the state command on the development failed as the police commissioner, Wale

Abbas told our correspondent that he was in a meeting and would return his call. He never returned the call until press time.

The notorious Ugbokolo-Okpoga road

Criminal activities along the Ugbokolo road have been on the rise since the first half of this year. No fewer than 20 persons may have been kidnapped along the axis even as sources have revealed

to Legit.ng that Ichama Okpoga road is no longer safe following the activities of Fulani herdsmen within the axis.

Owukpa under siege

Owukpa district in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State is currently trapped in between kidnappers and herdsmen who constantly attack the community.

A community leader who spoke to Legit.ng but pleaded not to be mentioned said the three major roads to the community are under serious security threats. He lamented that using the Ugbokolo-

Okpoga road is a big risk. He sighted the example of the recent abduction along the road where many residents of Owukpa were the victims.

According to him:

Orokam/Otukpa road is as dangerous as Ugbokolo/Okpoga road. Even at that, the Obollo Afor/Obollo Eke road is another road that is extremely dangerous. Within these roads, no serious security presence even as our people are kidnapped on a daily basis," he said.

Recall that many had between May and June been kidnapped in the community, a situation stakeholders had condemned.

Also, recall that two vigilantes were killed while attempting to go after some kidnappers between Orokam and Owukpa in the early half of the year.

Experts have warned that criminal activities will be on the rise these ember months considering the high level of poverty in the land.

Joe Chukudi, a public affairs analyst said it is time for family to watch their movements as criminals are currently on the rampage following the preparation for the festive season.

