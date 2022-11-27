Imo state was recently devastated by the flooding which ravaged other parts of the country, displacing many citizens

The state government and the federal agencies have partnered to provide relief materials for the affected residents

Governor Uzodimma, however, further solicited more relief items to cushion hardships in the flood-affected regions

Owerri - Senator Hope Uzodimma has intervened through the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) with relief materials and food items for flood victims in Imo.

The governor flagged off the distribution of relief materials from the federal government on Friday, November 25.

Governor Hope Uzodimma speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the relief materials. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Governor Uzodimma in his address commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the federal complimentary support of relief items through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The governor also promised that in line with the transparency and accountability policy of his administration, he will ensure the prudent and equitable distribution of relief materials to the affected flood victims.

He disclosed that efforts are been made to allocate farmlands to victims who lost their farmlands to avoid food scarcity in the state.

The governor further solicited more relief items to cushion hardships in the flood-affected regions.

Speaking earlier, the representative of NEMA commended the governor for providing the lifeline of support to the affected population of the flood disaster in the state.

Hope Uzodimma provides more update on Imo relief materials

Writing on his official Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma noted that extra efforts are ongoing to enable the people resettle in their various abodes.

He wrote:

“On behalf of the government and good people of Imo state, I commend the federal government as I flagged off the distribution of relief materials today, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to the victims of flood in Imo state.

“I recalled, with nostalgia, the damages recorded by our people as a result of the flood which affected most states in the country. Through the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), the state government was able to offer quick support to the victims.

“We are making extra effort towards the creation of farm settlements for the victims even as we appeal to the federal government for more support in this regard.”

