Vice President Osinbajo and his lovely wife Dolapo Osinbajo have been massively celebrated on the occasion of their 33rd wedding anniversary

Many prominent Nigerians have been celebrating with the couple as they mark their union of over three decades

VP Osinbajo and his wife have been variously commended for their carriage and comportment even as Aso Rock occupants

Twitter - Nigerians in large numbers on social media have continued to shower praises in a show of love, felicitating Nigeria’s second family, Vice President Osinbajo and his lovely wife Dolapo Osinbajo on the occasion of their 33rd wedding anniversary.

The couple in separate social media posts had revealed their wedding anniversary on their social media handles on Friday, November 25.

VP Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary recently. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Facebook

Vice President Osinbajo made a post via his official Twitter and Instagram handles and shared photos of themselves with the following caption:

“To the love of my life, Dolly, 33 great years on! Happy Anniversary my love.”

On the other hand, Mrs Osinbajo on her Instagram page recalled how the voyage started, reminiscing on the historic moment she shared her vows with the vice president.

She wrote:

“You said, ‘Walk with me.’ I said, ‘I will.’ 33 years ago. All glory to God.”

Following the posts made by the vice president and his wife that have generated huge traction on social media, many Nigerians gushed enthusiastically at the pictures.

They expressed their minds in the comment section of the posts by the couple mcongratulating the beautiful affectionate couple with captivating and powerful adjectives

While reacting to her Instagram post, former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukunoluwa Abiodun Awosika prayed for the family and had sweet words for them.

She wrote:

“Happy anniversary to a most beautiful God-fearing and amazing couple. May the Lord surprise you daily as you walk into the many years ahead!”

Also, the legendary Nollywood actress, Joke Silva wrote:

“How beautiful… Happy wedding anniversary to a gorgeous couple.”

Another popular Nigerian radio and television on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa congratulated the Osinbajo family. with the words:

“This is lovely. Congratulations. May God give you 33 more.”

Also, Tara Durotoye, who is the founder and CEO of The House of Tara International, wrote:

“Happy wedding anniversary.”

Source: Legit.ng