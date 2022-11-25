A lady who chose to have the time of her life at a wedding reception has recently got many defending her actions on social media

The curvy girl performed with intense energy overshadowing all the ladies she was on the dance floor with

The Facebook post, which was shared with a caption accusing the lady of being a bad influence on children, got netizens resorting to the comments section to refute that

The dance performance of Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko at what appears to be a party has got many people talking on social media.

Excited ladies dancing side-by-side, lady in white dress displaying various dance moves Photo credit: Sirkiekiecomedy

Source: UGC

The clip captured the curvy film star in a white mini-dress dancing and shaking her body vigorously with no care as the music kept playing.

She was captured dancing with two different ladies, but her energy surpassed them all in both cases.

The video was shared on the Facebook timeline of Sirkiekiecomedy with the caption;

Very soon some parent would not allow their children on internet because of the behavior of our so call celebrity

The clip has got close to 30,000 likes with almost 2,000 comments and 565 shares it surfaced online.

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's energetic dance performance

Vanessa Osemwegie asked:

"Wait wait wait,,,, let me get this straight, so because y’all have kids. People shouldn’t dance and he happy and have fun???? Really. This is the most stupid write up I have ever seen in my life. By the way, what are kids doing in the internet ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Danison Essien commented:

"The is nothing bad about this video. Maybe you are just jealous."

Thrasy Chidimma wrote:

"She is just dancing, can't dance again, why are u too serious in every thing."

Edimma Bass commented:

"Happiness is free, let them enjoy their selves o life too short."

From @Margaret Awenesakia Ayoka:

"What a silly caption. Raise your kids the way you want, don't leave it to celebrities. They can't be depressed because of you."

