The prevalence of fake news in Nigeria has been made worse by unregulated content posted on social media by 'clout chasers'

Kiki, a daughter to Nigerian vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was recently at the receiving end of fake news

Tik Tok, a social media platform where personalized short videos are made has moved against a fake news merchant

Tik Tok - The fake story posted on Tik Tok by a content creator with the name @Realcharley22 has been flagged by the social media platform.

A check on Tik Tok also shows that @Realcharley22's account has been banned.

Kiki Osinbajo, a fashion entrepreneur is reputed for conducting herself in a respectable manner despite her father's influence in Nigeria. Photo credit: Kiki Osinbajo

Source: Instagram

@Realcharley22, a Liberian Tik Tok content creator had posted the fake news (videos and photo graphics) on social media that Kiki, the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was arrested in London.

The news sparked outrage among some Nigerians, many of who reported the account until it was banned.

An authoritative source in the Presidential Villa had earlier confirmed that Kiki flew into Abuja with her father (the vice president) on Tuesday, October 15 when Osinbajo was returning from the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Global Tourism Conference in Lagos.

The influencer had in a 1 minute, 22 seconds long video, announced that Kiki was on Wednesday, November 16 arrested by authorities in the United Kingdom in possession of huge sums of money.

But barely 24 hours after sharing the video, @Realcharley22 posted another video recanting his earlier post on the vice president’s daughter.

In the 59-second long video with over 400 views in less than 2 hours of its release, @Realcharley22 said:

“I want to apologize to Kiki Osinbajo because she never got arrested. The story is not true and my source deceived me and took someone else as Kiki.

“I want to make a disclaimer on the video I posted earlier, I am so sorry, my followers and Kiki Osinbajo, she never got arrested. Kiki Osinbajo never got arrested, my inside source took somebody else for Kiki Osinbajo.

“Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut just confirmed on Instagram that it is false, Kiki never got arrested. He asked me to take down the story and it is confirmed that the story is false.”

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

In a related development, FactCheck Initiative has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of the initiative will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered that stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

On its part, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

