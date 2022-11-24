An Indian man, Chandra Singh, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for alleged N816 million fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Singh is facing a 19-count charge bordering on bribery and retention of stolen property.

The EFCC has arraigned an Indian man for N816.3 million in fraud. Photo: EFCC

Source: Twitter

PM.News reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him before Justice Ismail Ijelu of the Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Making his submission, the counsel for the EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari, sought a court order to remand Singh at the correctional centre, following his not-guilty plea.

Buhari said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court."

The prosecution in its charges against the defendant alleged that on or before Jan. 1, 2021, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd, Singh solicited indirectly to confer an undue advantage for his company CVN Engineering ltd.

The EFCC said that the defendant did so with plans to influence his employee to award the supply of costing N365 million to CVN Engineering Ltd.

According to the EFCC, Singh also solicited indirectly to confer an undue advantage for his company Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd in order that he coaxes his employee to award another supply costing N451 million to Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd.

The anti-graft agency added that Singh in another move illegally retained $4,150 belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd.

In defence of the accused

However, in defence of Singh, his counsel, Hassan Olanrewaju, informed the court about a bail application on behalf of the defendant.

Olanrewaju also prayed for the court to grant a short adjournment for his team to prepare the defendant for trial.

His words:

“I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare."

Having heard submissions made by the two parties, the judge presiding over the case, remanded Singh at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The matter was also adjourned until November 30 for the hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

EFCC shocked over Court's Order to Send Chairman to Prison, Speaks on Next Line of Action

The court order given for the arrest and detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman in Kuje prison has been faulted.

The order was faulted by the leadership of the commission who described it as wrong on many fronts.

EFCC's spokesperson said Abdularasheed Bawa had not yet assumed office in his capacity as chairman when the court order to return retired Air Force officer Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo's car and money was given three years ago.

EFCC chairman Bawa sent to Kuje prison? Truth emerges

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa had earlier been given an order by a court in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the EFCC boss be sent to Kuje prison for contempt of court.

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling on Tuesday, held that Bawa and his agency failed to obey the court’s earlier order, hence he should be sent to prison until the EFCC boss does the needful.

Source: Legit.ng