Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has disclosed commitment to continue with the crude oil exploration in the basins states

While speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the oil drilling at the Kalmani in Bauchi state presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu said he will recharge Lake Chad

Tinubu made the commitment while commending President Buhari for his successful efforts in finding hydrocarbon efforts in the frontier basins

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi, Bauchi - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he would not stop the exploration efforts of the federal government in all the frontier basins in the country.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for oil drilling at the Kalmani area of Gongola Basin, now between Bauchi and Gombe states, Tinubu said he would be more particular about recharging Lake Chad.

Bola Tinubu promises to recharge Lake Chad Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Names of northern states where crude oil has been discovered

The ceremony, which was monitored by Legit.ng on Channels TV, marked the first oil drilling project in the northern part of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The event was held on Tuesday, November 22 and was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential hopeful commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the historic achievement, noting that he has always believed that every part of Nigeria is blessed.

The former governor of Lagos state then called for support to fully develop every part of the country's potential for great contribution to national prosperity.

Latest about APC, Bola Tinubu, crude oil, Arewa, Lake Chad, climate change

Tinubu promised to intensify the search for crude oil in Borno, Sokoto, Bida, Anambra and other basins along Lake Chad.

His statement reads in part:

"The effort to find hydrocarbon deposits in our frontier basins has now paid off. The successful delivery of this project will elevate energy security for the country, and promote economic growth and prosperity for all our people.

"I would like to commend President Buhari and the NNPC team for being steadfast and for the hard work."

Jubilation as sample photos of oil discovered in 2 northern states emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that photos of the samples of oil discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states have surfaced online to confirm the NNPC Limited discovery.

The journey to discover crude oil began in 2016 in some northern states and the commodity was discovered in commercial quantity in Gombe, Bauchi, Niger and Borno.

On Tuesday, President Buhari flag-off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi state to commence the operation of commercial oil drilling for the first time in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng