Editor's note: Ogbeni Ajibode Abd'kabir Olawale, National Publisher, Osinbajo Youths Initiative of Nigeria, writes on what he calls Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN magnanimous love and pride for the the success of Nigeria's music industry

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday, November 15 thrilled participants at the World Tourism Organization (UNTWO) in Iganmu, Lagos state when he took a moment from his address to perform and dance in appreciation and pride in the Nigerian music industry in the midst of world tourism leaders to sing some of Nigeria and the world's finest songs of the moment amongst which are; Kizz Daniel’s 2022 hit, Buga (Lo Lo Lo), Asake's - Organise, Burnaboy's - Last Last amongst others.

VP Osinbajo's support and pride in Nigeria's music industry has been commended. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The vice president in his magnanimous love and pride for the the success of Nigeria's music industry that has been widely accepted from across the world took his time to make all thrilling speech from the songs and therefore urged to see Nigerian music industry as one of the major world tourism attraction using countless shows and concerts been shutdown across the world in their numbers by Nigeria's finest artist.

In his speech, the vice president opined that:

“If you attend a concert in a lot of places around the world today, it would not be odd to find Afrobeat songs being played, or Nigerian Afrobeat artists performing. From the young boy recording in a studio in Lagos, Nigeria, to millions of ears around the world. Music is a global language in which the only requirement needed for participation is one’s ears. You do not need to understand the language it is made in to connect, and this makes assimilation easier. I believe that sectors such as this are low-hanging fruits that should be explored in tourism, culture, and creative industries.

“I used the story of Afrobeats and its shining lights to illustrate the importance of taking advantage of our rich cultural heritage while speaking at the opening of the UNWTO Global Conference on tourism, culture and creative industries. I emphasized the importance of promoting tourism, especially in local cultures and creative industries as a means to boost economic development and cross-cultural collaboration as I officially declared the conference open.”

The speech has since then been all over the media space from television channels to various news platforms and social media users in their numbers making proud of the vice president's entertaining speech.

Hence, on behalf of the entire leadership and members of Osinbajo Youths Initiative of Nigeria (OYIN) under the national coordination of Amb Rhuqaeyerh Muhammad, we once again reiterate our confidence in the vice president whom has always over the time proven to be one of Nigeria's finest professional intellectual, politician and public figure to not just sing praises of Nigerians in their numbers and their God's given talents and productivity both in the entertainment industry and in their chosen fields respectively, but also take it upon himself to always showcase his unwavering support and pride in the course in the face of the world.

And this is one of the resourceful attributes portrayed by the vice president worthy of emulation from all Nigerians as a means to always appreciate our God's given talents in human resources "Made-In-Nigeria" that can always remain the best in the world with our collective efforts irrespective of our differences.

God Bless Nigeria!

