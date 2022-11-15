Supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, are currently bashing Governor Charles Soludo over the strongly-worded letter which he wrote about Obi's 2023 ambition.

The letter, which was released on Monday afternoon, has literarily set the internet on fire.

In the 4008-word piece, Soludo dismissed Obi, one of his predecessors as a joker in the 2023 race, saying he would only deplete the votes of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and widen the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emma Okoye in his reaction wrote:

At this point , Gov Soludo has failed. He can never get it right. Don't attack a person who has never said anything about you. You see the reason PO is triumphing over every obstacle. Trust in God always. You will never fail.

Charles Awuzie

I knew deeply within me that Soludo will be a failure but I didn't know that he will cause his own failure. Here goes the fall of another Igbo son because of envy.

Finest Idogbo

His long article was filled with hate and dishonesty....if he has anything more he would have spilled the beans. He was definitely paid to ridicule OBI's camp but he has failed remember yesterday Tinubu Donated 40 million to Anambra victims of flood.

Rinu Oduala

That Soludo’s article is utterly shameless, lacking in dignity, reeks of envy, bile and jealousy, provocative, and insulting. Referencing someone as Hitler, calling people Nazis? Words elude me.

Big Joe of Lagos

SOLUDO is obviously a toxic fellow. He can poison somebody if you offend him. Imagine harboring such hatred for a man you called brother who has done nothing to you! Never accused you of the ineptitude we see everyday with your failures in Anambra! Why the jealousy?

Source: Legit.ng