Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is clean according to Reno Omokri

According to him, unlike Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter bi of Labour Party, Atiku is not corrupt

Omokri further stated that the LP candidate, Obi, had been dented with corruption in the Pandora Papers

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a clean man when we talk of corruption unlike his other counterparts running for the 2023 presidential election.

This is the position of a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri.

Omokri made the assertion via a tweet said both the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had been dragged into corruption scandals.

Reno Omokri says Atiku is not corrupt like Tinubu and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga, Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

The former aide made the comments following fresh court documents making rounds on social media that purportedly charged Tinubu of dealing with a drug cartel in Illinois, United States.

Omokri further stated that the LP candidate, Obi, had been dented with corruption in the Pandora Papers.

He Tweeted:

“Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s most investigated politician in Nigeria, yet he has never been found wanting. He is not the subject of a criminal forfeiture of drug money, like Tinubu, or mentioned in the Pandora Papers for corruption, like Peter Obi.’’

