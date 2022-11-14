Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed IPOB, did not appear at the court on Monday for the trial of his re-arraignment

The lead counsel in the federal government team of prosecutors, and director of the public prosecutor, M.B Abubakar, told trial Justice Binta Nyako that Kanu refused to make himself available for the trial

Abubakar disclosed the refusal of Kanu after Justice Binta Nyako required about the whereabouts of the defendant

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has told a high court in Abuja that the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has refused to present himself before the court.

The government made the claim before the court over the planned re-arraignment of the IPOB leader on Monday, November 14, Vanguard reported.

Why Nnamdi Kanu's trial was suspended indefinitely

The embattled leader of the IPOB is currently in the custody of the department of state service (DSS), and he is facing an amended 7-count terrorism charge.

The team of federal government prosecutors were led by the director of public prosecution M.B Abubakar, who told Justice Binta Nyako, that the IPOB leader declined to appear before the court for the trial.

When Justice Nyako enquired about the defendant when the case was called up, Abubakar said:

“My lord, I understand that the defendant declined to come to court today.

Latest about Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

Kanu's lead defence counsel, Mike Ozekhome, told the court that the federal government's allegation against his client was strange to him.

Ozekhome then notified the judge of the earlier decision of the court of appeal that strikes out the 15-count charge the federal government had preferred on Kanu. He added that the court discharged him of all the allegations.

