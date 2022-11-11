FG has moved to re-arraign embattled proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, with a 7-count amended charge

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could be spending more time in detention as the federal government has reportedly filed a 7-count amended terrorism charge against him.

Source: Legit.ng