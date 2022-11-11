The federal government on Thursday, November 10, gave an update regarding a change in the weather condition in years to come

According to the government, there is going to be a weather catastrophe in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and other states by 2050

In other to avoid the occurrence, the minister of environment noted that the federal government is doing all within its power to ensure Nigerians are safe and develop the adaptation communication guided

On Thursday, November 10, the federal government revealed that many coastal megacities including Lagos, Port Harcourt and others, would witness weather catastrophe by 2050.

It, however, stated that the revelation was from a report by the intergovernmental panel on climate change, The Punch reported.

The federal government says megacities in Nigeria, would be hit by weather catastrophe in 2050. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Federal Government of Nigeria

FG noted that it was taking steps to mitigate this through the provision of information on future actions required by cities that are projected to be affected by the climate change effects.

The minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this during a side event organised by the Federal Ministry Environment, at the ongoing COP27 event in Egypt.

The minister in a statement said,

“Consequently, Nigeria has taken bold step to develop the adaptation communication guided by the NAP (National Adaptation Plan) Global Network."

Abdullahi stated that it obvious that the challenges of climate change were enormous, adding that no individual ministry could confront the challenges alone.

