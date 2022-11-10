The harmattan is here, and it goes without saying that a lot of fashionistas are reorganising their wardrobes to fit the weather

From sweaters, and socks down to thick clothing, there are many ways to keep warm and stylish

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how five wardrobe items essential for the harmattan season

The rains have given way for the dry season and if you're one to keep up with trends, you'd understand why the weather requires a slight change of styles.

The dry season which often leaves the air cold and harsh, means one needs to cover up, keep the skin properly moisturized and if possible, do both.

Photos of some celebrities. Credit: @inidimaokojie, @iambisola

Source: Instagram

In the article, Legit.ng highlights five items to have in your wardrobe.

Check them out below:

1. Blazer dresses

Blazer dresses are a menswear classic with a flirtatious twist as this tailored piece is far from office-appropriate.

This look is one way to keep warm once it gets chilly in the morning and also isn't entirely covered, so you can always enjoy some air once it gets hot.

This is a style that appeals to every woman.

2. Two-piece pant sets

Although these are pieces to have all-year round, you shouldn't be caught without one during the harmattan season.

You can opt for light or thick materials to make this style in.

3. Maxi dresses

These are some dresses that require you to have well-oiled skin.

While these maxi dresses keeps the entire body covered from the harsh air, the shoulders and arms are left exposed thus it is important to keep your skin moisturized.

4. Jogger sets

Depending on the part of Nigeria you reside in, harmattan can get pretty chilly on some days.

Here, we see Nancy Isime dressed in a green thick jogger set with a pair of sneakers.

5. Blazers

Having blazers and other kinds of jackets in your wardrobe is important especially if you want to keep warm in this harmattan.

Asides from his functional use, blazers have the power to take a dressing from zero to a hundred.

Ensure you have some of these items in your wardrobe this harmattan season to keep warm and stylish.

