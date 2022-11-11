The Nigerian government on Thursday, November 10, said that there is no plan to ban any social media platform.

Speaking at a joint stewardship briefing within the company of Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika in Abuja, the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed said the Nigerian government was closely monitoring the evolving developments in Twitter.

Lai Mohammed has assured that there are no plans by the FG to ban the use of Twitter. Photo: Lai Mohammed, Tech Crunch

The Nation reports that Mohammed confirmed that this close monitoring follows the recent change in the ownership of the social media and microblogging site.

He also noted that the case of Twitter was well-known and there is a strong need to address issues and several inquiries arising from its sale.

His words:

“Many of your colleagues have called to ask us what will become of our agreement with Twitter in view of the change in its ownership.

“Many have asked for our reaction following reports that there has been a spike in fake news, disinformation and hate speech since the micro-blogging site changed ownership. Many have even asked us if another ban is in the offing.

“Let me say this: We are closely monitoring the evolving developments at Twitter. It has never been our intention to ban any social media platform or stifle free speech. Not at all."

Nigeria will not allow social media platforms to cause problems for it

Further speaking, the minister said no nation across the globe will allow, any social media platform, not even Twitter, to plunge it into a state of anarchy.

He added:

“We have no intention of banning any social media platform again. But we will also not sit by and allow any platform whatsoever to throw our nation into crisis.”

