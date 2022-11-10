There’s protest in Osogbo over the widely rumoured plans to remove the traditional King of the city, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun

The demonstrators occupied some streets in the capital city of the state holding placards with various inscriptions

Some of the inscriptions on the placards included, “Don’t cause confusion in Osogbo”, “Stop the attempt to depose Oba Jimoh Olanipekun” and others

In what has been described as political motivated, some residents of Osogbo, the Osun state capital accused the state government of planning to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji (Larooye II).

The residents consequently trooped out to the streets of the city to protest against the alleged plan.

Leadership Newspaper reports that the protesters, who stormed the streets of Osogbo with placards bearing different inscriptions.

There’s protest in Osogbo over rumoured plans to remove Oba Jimoh Olanipekun. Photo credit: Maruf Kehinde

Source: Facebook

They warned of the consequences of the plan to depose the monarch.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read; “Don’t Cause Confusion in Osogbo”, “Stop the Attempt to Depose Oba Jimoh”, “Efura oo, Ijoba Ipinle Osun fe da Rukerudo Sile” “Ataoja of Osogbo is Our King”.

Source: Legit.ng