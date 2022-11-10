Governor Oyetola Planning To Depose Osun Monarch, Residents Raise Alarm, Protest
- There’s protest in Osogbo over the widely rumoured plans to remove the traditional King of the city, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun
- The demonstrators occupied some streets in the capital city of the state holding placards with various inscriptions
- Some of the inscriptions on the placards included, “Don’t cause confusion in Osogbo”, “Stop the attempt to depose Oba Jimoh Olanipekun” and others
In what has been described as political motivated, some residents of Osogbo, the Osun state capital accused the state government of planning to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji (Larooye II).
The residents consequently trooped out to the streets of the city to protest against the alleged plan.
Leadership Newspaper reports that the protesters, who stormed the streets of Osogbo with placards bearing different inscriptions.
They warned of the consequences of the plan to depose the monarch.
Some of the inscriptions on their placards read; “Don’t Cause Confusion in Osogbo”, “Stop the Attempt to Depose Oba Jimoh”, “Efura oo, Ijoba Ipinle Osun fe da Rukerudo Sile” “Ataoja of Osogbo is Our King”.
Source: Legit.ng