The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has finally opened up on the recent acquisition of Twitter and the federal government's plan

At an inter-ministerial press briefing to present President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard between 2015 and 2023, Mohammed described the earlier report that the FG wanted to ban Twitter as fake

He noted that the federal government has no intention of banning Twitter or any other social media platform rather, they are monitoring it closely as Elon Musk takes over the platform

The federal government has said it is closely monitoring the activities of the popular micro-blogging, Twitter, following the recent ownership change of the platform, Daily Trust reported.

Earlier, Elon Musk, American billionaire, took control of Twitter and introduced major changes.

FG says no plan to ban Twitter again in Nigeria as Elon Musk takes over the platform. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria, theverge.com

FG gives update on Twitter in Nigeria

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, November 10, speaks about the plans by the federal government on the development.

Lai Mohammed noted that although no intention to ban any social media platforms again, the government has resolved not to allow any social media platform to spread fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

According to Mohammed, the government has continued to engage positively with the different social media platforms, including Facebook, Google (owners of YouTube) and Twitter.

“Let me say this: We are closely monitoring the evolving developments at Twitter. It has never been our intention to ban any social media platform or stifle free speech. Not at all. What happened in the case of Twitter is well known to all.”

“We have no intention of banning any social media platform again. But we will also not sit by and allow any platform whatsoever to throw our nation into crisis,” he said.

