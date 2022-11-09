NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, disclosed his life is being threatened for working to reform the nation’s oil sector

Kyari made this disclosure on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at the legislative transparency and accountability summit organised by the house of representatives

Meanwhile, Crude oil theft has been on the rise in Nigeria, leading to low output and declining revenue despite increased prices at the international market but Kyari noted the company had closed down several illegal oil refineries in the country

The Group Managing Director, GMD, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) Ltd., Mele Kyari, has said that he is receiving death threats as a result of the ongoing reformation in the NNPC, Daily Nigerian reported.

Kyari made this known on Wednesday, November 9, in Abuja at the Legislative Transparency and Accountability summit organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Mele Kyari, has cried out over threats to his life. Photo credit: Mele Kyari

Mele Kyari alleges threat to life

The NNPC boss disclosed that as a result of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a lot of changes are ongoing that is affecting the "old order".

He maintained that the company had taken down several illegal oil refineries affecting the volume of oil production in the country.

The GMD said that as a result of the activities and effects of the illegal refineries, daily crude oil production had been reduced by 700,000 barrels, The Cable report added.

“Without mincing words, I want to say that this industry is in a threshold of change, there is massive change going on and it is very expensive and of personal cost to many people including myself.

“There is a threat to life, I can say this, I have several death threats but we are not bothered about this, we believe that no one dies unless it is his time.

“But this is the cost of change, when people move away from what they are used to something new that will take away value and benefit from them, they will react.

“That reaction is benefits to all of us and we will work together to make sure it works out,” he said.

Gbajabiamila reacts

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that over six decades, the oil and gas industry has played a critical role in the economy of Nigeria.

He said that the industry has provided millions of jobs, directly and indirectly, adding that income from the oil and gas sector has funded the administration of government to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars over the years.

Nigeria lost $10 billion to crude oil theft in seven months

In September this year, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari, expressed deep worries about the troubling spate of crude oil theft in Nigeria, which undermines Nigeria's production capacity.

He blamed sectors of the Nigerian system for being guilty in stealing millions of barrels of crude oil, stating that the rusty pipelines and stolen fuel were discovered in churches and mosques.

Premium Times reports that between January and July, Nigeria lost an average of 437,000 barrels of oil daily to criminal elements who tap pipelines onshore and offshore in the Niger Delta area.

