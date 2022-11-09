Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has asked the court to determine whether President Muhammadu Buhari has the lawful right to remove him as NNPC non-executive chairman

The Imo-born politician is also demanding N100bn as compensation for the damages the removal has caused him

Ararume filed lawsuit number FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 against President Buhari on Wednesday

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged to a federal high court in Abuja over the alleged removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as non-executive chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) that was just incorporated.

Ararume, on Wednesday, November 9, slammed an N100 billion suit on the Buhari-led federal government, New Telegraph reported.

Ararume drags Buhari to court for removing him as NNPC chairman

Source: Facebook

Ararume claimed the N100bn is the compensation damages the unlawful and unconstitutional manner he was removed had caused him.

The senator claimed he was removed as the NNPC chief after his name was used to incorporate the entity.

Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Ahmed Raji (SAN), Mahmud Magaji (SAN), Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), K.C Nwufor (SAN) and Gordy Uche (SAN) jointly instituted the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 on behalf of Ararume.

Ararume wanted the court to determine 4 issues:

Whether the provision of the memorandum and articles of association of the NNPC Companies and allied matters act 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the office of the non-executive chairman is not governed and regulated by the stated Acts.

He also wants the court to interpret section 63(3) of the petroleum industry act 2021 on whether the president has the lawful right to remove him as non-executive chairman of the NNPC for any reason outside the provided law.

