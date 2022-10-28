The trial of the ex-minister of finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and two others have resumed in Lagos

Before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a federal high court in Lagos, the trial resumed with testimony from an EFCC investigative officer, Shehu Shuaibu

The trial is about alleged N4.6bn money laundering, which was allegedly transferred to a joint trust account to finance the presidential campaign of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigative officer, Shehu Shuaibu, disclosed to a federal high court in Lagos that N4.6 billion was allegedly transferred to a joint trust account to sponsor the presidential campaign of Goodluck Jonathan.

The officer testified that money was paid from the state house to the ministry of external affairs before it was transferred to the joint account, Channels Television reported.

Fani-Kayode in court again over N4.6bn money laundering Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC

Source: Facebook

The EFCC officer made the disclosure when he testified before Justice Daniel Osiagor in the trial of the ex-minister of finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and two others.

What is the latest about Femi Fani-Kayode and EFCC money laundering case?

The four are facing charges bordering on alleged money laundering and other fraud-related matters.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When asked if Jonathan was invited during the investigation, the offier said the ex-president was not invited because he was not the one that expended the money.

The witness was also questioned why those who transferred the money into the joint trust account were not arrested and prosecuted.

He said:

“To the best of my knowledge, I do not know whether those that transferred money into the Joint Trust Account were charged to court or not. I am not a lawyer, and would not know why they have not been charged before the court.”

Nigeria to break up: Fani-Kayode tackles Obaseki, replies Dele Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the APC presidential spokespersons, has tackled the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, for deifying the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki has claimed that Nigeria will break up if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 presidential poll, but Fani-Kayode said the notion that Nigeria will remain united under Atiku is wrong.

The former minister also replied to Dele Momodu, one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign, stating that Tinubu is not one of the democratic dictators in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng