In separate attacks, terrorists on Thursday night in Zamfara State abducted the district head of Birnin Tsaba, Alhaji Hashimu, an employee of the Federal University Gusau, and a student.

Birnin Tsaba, which is in Zurmi Local Government Area, is one of the most terrorized areas of the state.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said the terrorists are demanding N5 million ransom and the release of their motorcycles.

The terrorists who abducted the district head are believed to be loyal to Dan Karami, who holds sway in Zurmi (Zamfara state) and Jibia (Katsina state).

“The problem is that the district head is known to support security agents in their fights against the terrorists,” the source said, “So, I learnt that on Wednesday, some policemen and vigilante members caught some bandits conveying two new motorcycles into the forest. The terrorists were not even arrested because there was no evidence that they were terrorists.”

While the suspects were not arrested, the motorcycles were seized by the security officials.

The source said Dan Karami got angry and sent a message to the district head who said he would not interfere to get the motorcycles back for the terrorists.

“They went to his house around 3:15 a.m and took him. They didn’t kill any but took the traditional ruler away.

“He didn’t protest his abduction because he knew it could lead to bloodshed in the area,” the source added.

He said that the terrorists have spoken to some of the negotiators and they said only the release of their motorcycles and the ransom would make them release the district head.

Source: Legit.ng