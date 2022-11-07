The apex group of the Yoruba nation agitators, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has suffered a great setback as its deputy leader, Professor Wale Adeniran, resigned from his position.

Adeniran's resignation came 48 hours after the group's spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, dumped the group, The Punch reported.

However, the World Wide Executive Council of the group had rejected the resignation of the pioneer commissioner for education in Osun, but Adeniran had yet to accept it as of the time of writing this report.

This was contained in a statement on Monday, November 7, where Maxwell disclosed that Adeniran's resignation became effective from Sunday, November 6.

In the resignation letter, which was directed to the group's leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, Adniran maintained his membership stands.

The letter reads in part:

“However, given my irrevocable commitment to the realization of an Independent and Sovereign Yoruba Nation State, separate from Nigeria, I hereby affirm that I remain a dedicated and staunch member of our freedom fighting organization, Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”

