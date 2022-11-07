The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the recent endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu by some pastors in Abuja.

Luminous Jannamike, Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, kicked against the endorsement, saying the group of clerics is a faceless one.

Jannamike disclosed that as much as the body cannot prevent individuals and self-acclaimed ministers from carrying out their activities, they cannot be seen joining issues with religious blocs not affiliated with CAN.

He said:

“The message is very simple and clear. We still stand on our earlier stance of ‘No to same faith ticket.’ As far as we are concerned, they are a faceless group. We can really be seen joining issues with them. They are free to do what they want to do.

“We need to be conscious of the fact that people have right to congregate under any platform they want and say whatever they want. These people are not affiliated to CAN and we don’t even know them. They (Abuja pastors) are individuals who chose to endorse Tinubu. Good luck to them!”

