The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has said the CBN's move to redesign the naira has nothing to do with the economy

Governor Obaseki who spoke at the inauguration of the Edo state PDP Women Campaign Council alleged that the CBN's move is political

The Edo governor said the APC must be voted out in 2023, adding that Nigeria will continue to fail if the ruling party wins the next general election

Benin city, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s move to redesign the naira notes, claiming it has no economic basis and purely political plan.

The Edo state governor made the claim while inaugurating the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Campaign Council at the Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, on Wednesday, November 2.

Governor Godwin Obaseki claimed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s move to redesign the naira notes is purely political. Photo credits: Central Bank of Nigeria, Governor Godwin Obaseki

He said the changing of naira notes should not be a priority of the Nigerian government at the moment.

His words:

“They say we should all bring our naira and give it to them because they want to change it for us. Is that our priority now? How does changing of currency reduce the price of food in the market?

"They say they want to change our currency and dollars are going higher every day. We can’t even see dollars again.

“I am an economist and I can tell you categorically that this policy by the CBN and Federal Government has no basis in economics. There is no reason to do this; this is purely political.”

Naira notes: No urgency to redesign Nigeria's currency, Obaseki insists

Governor Obaseki insisted that there is no urgency to redesign the currency, claiming the country has other important things to pay attention to.

“The urgency for us is how to get food for our citizens to remove starvation and hunger from the land.

The urgency is on how to maintain discipline in our monetary policy so that we can manage our foreign exchange rate because we are import-dependent,” the governor noted.

He claimed that the country will continue to fail if the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins in 2023.

Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections, says Obaseki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Obaseki warned on Monday, October 24, that Nigeria will break up if the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, win the 2023 general elections.

He made the comment at the inauguration of the Edo state PDP’s campaign council in the state.

The governor said no right-thinking person would vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

