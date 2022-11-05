There is a panic in Ogun state currently over the alleged attack on soldiers by some Yoruba nation agitators

Eye-witnesses in the Oju-Ore axis of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state say the rifle of the soldiers were taken away

The Ogun state police command has confirmed the incident and said it is on top of the situation in the area

Oju-Ore - A group of Yoruba Nation agitators on Thursday, November 4 reportedly attacked a team of soldiers around Oju-Ore axis of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

Premium Times newspaper reports that the agitators, while holding a rally, descended on a vehicle conveying some personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The Governor Abiodun-led government of Ogun state yet to issue any statement on the incident. Photo credit: Ogun state government

A resident in the area, Mayowa Aina, said the army had mobilised to arrest the situation.

His words:

“Some Yoruba nation agitators holding a rally around Oju Ore attacked some military men in their vehicle. In the process, they disarmed a soldier and carted away his rifle.”

Residents of the area said the heavy presence of military men later caused panic among the people, with many abandoning their houses.

The spokesman of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that they are currently investigating the matter.

The police spokesperson said there was no casualty recorded in the attack, stating that the police had restored calm to the area.

His words:

“We are on the matter. We heard it that they (Yoruba Nation agitators) attacked some soldiers at Ota area.

“So we are working in collaboration with the Nigerian Army to get to the root of that matter. We have not made any arrest, but we are on it. There is no casualty.”

