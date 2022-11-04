Food prices in Nigeria keeps increasing on a daily basis and the government says it will address the situation soon

Minister of agriculture, Muhammad Abubakar, says there are plans to bring down prices of food commodities

National Assembly - The minister of agriculture, Muhammad Abubakar, on Thursday, November 3 said the federal government was working towards bringing down prices of food commodities.

According to him, Nigeria was going into intensive dry-season farming, beginning from December, to ensure continuous production of food.

President Buhari have been very vocal in asking Nigerians to return back to farms. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Punch newspaper reports that Abubakar made the comment when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on Agriculture Colleges, Research Institutes and Universities to defend the budget proposed by the ministry in the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

He said:

“There is a slight elevation of commodities. That is a world phenomenon, but we are doing everything on our own to see what we can do to bring down the prices.”

Nigeria can break poverty chain through food security, safety net - AbdulRasaq

On his part, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that Nigeria and Africa can easily break the shackles of poverty through proper investments that lead to food security as well as various safety net programmes that directly put money in the pockets of those mostly in need.

Vanguard newspaper reports that AbdulRazaq made the comment at a meeting with Islamic Development Bank that coordinated investments in agricultural value chains and social investment programmes across the globe.

Buhari says Nigerians don’t have any reason to complain of hunger

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians don’t have any reason to complain of hunger when the country is blessed with vast land for farming.

Buhari made the comment during a recorded interview with Tambari Hausa TV which aired on Wednesday night, November 2.

While responding to a question on the high rate of hunger in the country, the president said anyone who is really hungry would pick up his tools and head to the farm.

VP Osinbajo launches special agro-industrial zone programme

In a related development, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Monday, October 24 launched the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria.

The programme is also expected to help the country in improving export earnings from agriculture.

It will also help in creating millions of lucrative agro-industrial jobs and opportunities for Nigerians.

