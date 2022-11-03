The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has called on the National Assembly to approve funds for the purchase of more sniffer dogs for the agency.

Premium Times reports that Marwa said that the NDLEA needs more sniffer dogs than it currently has at its disposal for the fight against illicit drug trafficking, especially among cartels across the country and beyond.

General Buba Marwa (retired) has said that the NDLEA needs more sniffer dogs to fight illicit drug trafficking. Photo: NDLEA, Vanguard

Speaking while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotics to defend the agency's budget, the NDLEA boss noted that one sniffer dog costs as much as $20,000 (N8.78 million at N439.17 per dollar).

However, refusing to disclose how many dogs the NDLEA needs to meet up the agency's demand and how many it currently has, Marwa admitted that the German government recently donated some dogs to the agency.

He also said that the German government is building a six million Euro dog training school in Lagos for West African countries.

His words:

“We definitely need dogs. Dogs cost between $15,000 and $20,000 each. I won’t state in this forum to the hearing of the cartels how many dogs we have. We need more dogs. I will take the opportunity to express appreciation to the German criminal police - we work with them. On the dogs, they supply the dogs.

“They just supplied a few. More importantly, they are building a six million euro dog training school in Lagos which would be used also with our neighbours in ECOWAS."

The NDLEA boss added that the anti-drug agency is working effortlessly to secure more sniffer dogs for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said:

“In Abuja, we are working on the dogs, but drug do not pass because we have scanners."

Lawmaker reacts to Marwa's request

In his reaction, the chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Agbo confirmed that the agency has no sniffer dog at the airport in Abuja.

He further assured Marwa that the committee will recommend an increment of the budget to ensure that officers get befitting barracks.

