There was a fire outbreak at the WAEC building in Yaba, Lagos, on the morning of Wednesday, October 26

Sources have it that the fire which was caused by a power surge in one of the offices gutted major parts of the building

However, LASEMA said in its statement that responders and have put out the flames while seven persons trapped in the building have been evacuated

Yaba, Lagos - Large flames taking over the WAEC building in the Yaba area of Lagos were one of the first sights that greeted the eyes of residents on Wednesday, October 26.

Vanguard reports that a lot of persons are still trapped in the building gutted by an inferno, the cause of which is still unknown.

Evacuation of trapped persons is still ongoing, while the flames have been put out (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the flames took over the middle of the high-rise building while those who are trapped inside could be heard frantically calling for help.

However, a later report has it that operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders have put out the fire.

Sources revealed that the fire was put out around 8 am and that the situation has been put under control, while evacuation of persons in the building is still ongoing.

The fire was said to have been caused by a power surge in one of the offices.

WAEC building on fire: Seven persons rescued so far

A statement by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) seen by Channels TV said that at least seven persons have been rescued from the building.

The statement partly read:

“A total of seven female staff of the Corporation were trapped on the 5th and 7th floors and were safely evacuated due to the swift response of the Rescue team on the ground. The fire has also been put off and dampening down concluded.”

Source: Legit.ng