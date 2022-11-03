Despite being a Christian, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state showed he knows Quran as he recited Suratul Fatiha with excitement

The Lagos state governor was seen in a viral video reciting the first chapter of the Muslims' Holy Scripture alongside deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and House of Assembly speaker, Obasa

The video attracted reactions from Nigerians, who consider it proof of the high level of religious tolerance in the southwest zone

Lagos, Nigeria - In Nigeria, the Yoruba-dominated southwest is considered the most religious tolerant zone. An extended family in the region usually consists of both Muslims and Christians.

Thus, Muslims and Christians in the zone are familiar with each other's religions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, a Christian, recites Suratul Fatiha with excitement. Photo credits: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ayekooto (photo modified by author)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, a Christian, demonstrated this when he was seen in a viral video reciting Suratul Fatiha animatedly.

In the video posted on Twitter by Ayekooto, @DeeOneAyekooto, Governor Sanwo-Olu recited the first chapter of the Holy Quran alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who are both Muslims.

"In the SW, a good Muslim must be able to recite Psalm 23 and a good Christian must recite Fatia effortlessly.

"The Sanwo-Olu Example!"Ayekooto tweeted alongside the video.

Sanwo-Olu reciting Quran: Nigerians react

ade dstv, @adedstv, said:

"Yes o!!!! I recite FATIHA ,INA ATAENA, QULIHU ALLAHU without blinking! Yet ,nobody from my generation has ever been a Muslim!

"We learnt it from school and our hood! I can call Adhan with ease. Why, because mosque dey my second compound! Religion is not war here!"

Tajudeen Raji, @TajudeenR, said:

"Same here o. I can recite that prayer line for the Muslims and the one for Christians in my sleep. And I am agnostic when it comes to religion.

"Live and let live. One love:"

IGBOMINA, @Optimistic_Ade, said:

"That one is even too far. Me that have two Christian siblings and two Muslim siblings. Religion can’t separate us."

The Postulant, @Adeyink37919559, said:

"Some of us "accidentally" learnt this in public primary school in the 80s and early 90s in secondary school. Friday mornings assemblies were Muslim prayers."

adeshina muyiwa, @adeshina_muyiwa, said:

"Religion can’t separate us in Southwest lailai,my father is Ahj while my mother is Deacon,we are five in number. three follow Mum to church, two follow dad to the mosque, the funniest part of it is the two are female, the three church goers are male."

KWiwa, @KenWiwa4, said:

"The SW needs to teach the world the tenets of religious tolerance. This is a powerful culture that’s not being sold enough.

"The world needs to learn that ppl of different religious faith can live together in absolute peace."

2023: Sanwo-Olu almost denied second-term ticket, says Lagos CAN chairman

In another report, the Lagos state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu was almost denied a second-term ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) if not for the intervention of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric made the revelation in an exclusive interview with The Punch published on Saturday, October 22.

He said Tinubu accepted that a Christian must preside over Lagos state as governor after Babatunde Fashola was governor for eight years.

