Popular journalist Dele Momodu, who is close with singer Davido's family, the Adelekes, has paid a condolence visit to the family

The video showed Dele Momodu with Davido's uncle and some other members of the family amid mourning for Davido's son

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as some said it was a condolence visit and the video was unnecessary

Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, and his family have all been in a state of mourning since the death of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who recently passed on.

Veteran journalist Dele Momodu, who is close to the Adelekes' family, recently paid a visit to their house in Lagos.

Dele Momodu shares video from his condolence visit to the Adelekes. Credit: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

Dele Momodu, Ademola Adeleke and others

A video showed Dele Momodu shared on his Instagram page showed him seated with the Governor-elect of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s cousin Dele Adeleke and some other members of the family, who looked heartbroken.

The media mogul, in the caption of the video he shared, revealed he spent most of his hours at the family house in Lagos.

In his words:

“Spent the most of today with the Adeleke family in Lagos… May God almighty continue to bless and protect them…”

See the video below:

Reactions as Dele Momodu visits the Adelekes' house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

distinct_souvenirs:

"May the Lord comfort David and Chioma , and also the entire family . The world was really praying for a miracle but God knows best."

_crystalzo

"Una still carry the videographer along..this is unnecessary"

missadesuwa:

"This is what is wrong with the world."

olivepete:

"This should be a condolence visit sir. The video is unnecessary!"

vigra_inc:

"The show off is uncalled for na…Validation seeker at it best ."

basimapapi_001

"The camera man Shaa "

Prophet tells Davido to bring Ifeanyi to his church

Nigerian prophet Christian Shola made headlines after he sent a message to music star Davido and his baby mama Chioma, who are mourning the death of their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Prophet Christian, in his message, appealed to Davido not to bury the dead child, who he described as a destiny child yet.

According to the prophet, God would perform wonders if Ifeanyi is taken to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs from the time he passed his message.

Source: Legit.ng