Financial activities of Lagos state ministries, departments, and agencies are currently undergoing probe at the state parliament

This is coming after the state's Auditor-General's report indicted some MDAs' activities between January 1 and December 31, 2021

The state parliament has already grilled the first batch of heads of MDAs, while others will face the public accounts committee (PAC) in the coming days

A sequel to the Lagos state auditor-general's report to probe ministries, departments, and agencies in the state has materialised.

The public accounts committee (PAC) of the Lagos state parliament commenced investigations on Wednesday, November 2.

The probe into the financial dealings of all the Lagos state MDAs indicted in the 2021 auditor-general's report is being supervised by the public accounts committee (PAC). Photo: Eromosele Ebhomele

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng, as the committee led by Saka Solaja assessed its first group of respondents who are to answer queries on their activities in their respective MDAs.

According to Solaja, the committee was constituted in accordance with the statutory provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He said:

"Consequently, Section 125(2) and Section 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as (amended) empower the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Assembly to 'summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control'.

"Hence, in consonance with the need for improved efficiency and best practices in the pursuit of its statutory objectives, the Public Accounts Committee (State) of the Lagos State House of Assembly is poised to commence deliberations and considerations of the audited report of the State Auditor-General on the accounts of the Lagos State Government for the year ended 2021 have been committed to the committee for proper deliberations."

PAC explains modalities of the probe

The committee's chairman further disclosed that the probe will cover all the areas of the MDAs and their economic activities between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

He said the committee will grill all the heads of MDAs indicted in the report in other to ensure clarity in their activities within that duration as stipulated in the report.

Solaja also revealed that the probe is also hoping to reach an outcome of determining and unearthing completion, accuracy, and reliability of the financial transactions within the MDAs.

Also, the compliance level of the MDAs with financial laws and other related activities will also be probed during the exercise.

He said:

"In addition, the committee would confirm the revenue and budget performances of all MDAs; capital expenditure, reconciliation of the financial records with the Oracle System of the of MDAs, and ascertain the project management and control systems of MDAs in Lagos State."

