Abdullahi Garba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was said to have stabbed his colleague, ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi, in his left rib with scissors, Daily Trust reported.

Why the officer killed his colleague? Police reveal, take action

The Kebbi state police spokesperson, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in a statement said the duo had an altercation in front of ASP Garba’s shop and it degenerated into a fight, The Sun also reported.

Abubakar who noted that the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1, added that the Kebbi state commissioner of police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said:

“CP has condemned the unfortunate incident, describing it as contrary to the training, act and regulations of the Police Force, as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The incident happened on October 1, 2022. In the course of the brawl, ASP Abdullahi Garba stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani-Malunfashi on his left ribs with scissors.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring officer, and recovered the exhibit (weapon). He rushed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where regrettably, a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

“Consequently, the erring police officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba, was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi. The case has also been referred to the homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”

