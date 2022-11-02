The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, can no longer deceive the youths again in the state.

PDP in a statement issued by the Deputy Director Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Management Committee, Anambra State, Uloka Chibuike, on Wednesday, said obi had been manipulating Anambra youths and using lies, deceit, blackmail, sentiments and emotions to curry support.

According to him, the lifespan of lies and deceit is short and Obi’s “unpopular Labour Party” is currently suffering support in Anambra State and other parts of the South East because his deceit has grown stale over time and lacks the strength to compete with the PDP’s influence and legitimacy in the state.

“With the 2023 presidential election a few months away, there’s no doubt that Anambra State is gradually returning to the status quo with the Peoples Democratic Party, with Atiku Abubakar’s victory more probable. No presidential candidate has more support and acceptance in Anambra State than the former Vice President.

He said:

“The PDP has taken over the streets, every nook and cranny of Anambra State, and the minority Labour Party supporters who are still standing with Peter Obi are no longer at ease or confident in their ability to win the election.

The Obi strategy has long been manipulating our youths and using lies, deceit, blackmail, sentiments, and emotions.

“As more people are becoming aware of Peter Obi’s weakness in the nation’s polity and his inability to gain majority votes throughout different regions of the country, his mystification is no longer having the desired effect.

Our people have abandoned Peter Obi and his endeavour to retrogress the South East politically as they gradually come to the realization that throwing away our votes won’t be best for the survival of Ndi-Igbo in the country’s politics.

“Like we have always done since 1999, Anambra State will no doubt return to status quo with the PDP and ensure that the state leads in front of the anticipated victory of former Vice President, HE, Atiku Abubakar, GCON.

