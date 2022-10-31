Lagos state government has announced that it will be meeting protesting commercial drivers in the state on Wednesday

Gbolahan Toriola, the permanent secretary in the ministry of transportation, made the revelation while speaking to journalists on Monday

The drivers have boycotted Lagos roads, asking the government to intervene in the high extortion and consistent harassment of members by Agbero boys in the state

Ikeja, Lagos - Stranded Lagosians may hope for bursting activities as the government has invited the protesting drivers to the negotiation table on Wednesday, November 2.

The drivers, under the aegis of JDWAN embarked on a one-week warning strike against what is being described as extortion and harassment from touts, Vanguard reported.

The government said the purpose of the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the issues being raised by the union.

When will Lagos drivers end their strike?

Gbolahan Toriola, the state ministry of transportation’s permanent secretary, told journalists that the government is determined to end the strike action as soon as possible.

Gbolahan disclosed that the government had invited the leadership of the drivers to the round table as it was determined to end the strike on time.

His statement reads in part:

“From our initial meeting, we urged them to channel their grievances through appropriate authorities rather than going to the media to make threats capable of distabilizing the peace and tranquility in the state.”

