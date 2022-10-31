A politician's daughter has labelled a presidential running mate who is a Bishop a fake man of God over failed prophesy

According to the lady, the bishop gave her father assurance that he would definitely win a House of Reps seat

Findings show that Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the founder of God First Ministry is the only pastor who is running mate to a presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

A presidential running mate as been accused of fraud. The allegation was raised by a politician's daughter on Twitter.

She made this known while responding to an undercover investigation by FIJ’s ‘Fisayo Soyombo on the activities of fake prophets and their methods of defrauding their victims with fake visions and prophesies and shared on Twitter.

A bishop who is a presidential candidate has been accused of fraud.

The woman who wants her identity hidden said her father, contesting for a House of Representatives seat in 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was repeatedly deceived by a prophet that he would win, only to lose after vigorously funding the church’s activities.

Here is what she narrated.

“Hi Fisayo! I don’t know if you’ll see this message but it’s a response to your “#Prophetsoftheirpockets” tweet where you asked people to share their stories.

“I’m going to start by saying that I do not support my father’s political career but he is his own person and it is his money to spend as he likes. Back in 2014/2015, my dad was a very active member of PDP; he was contesting for a House Of Representatives position.

“At the time, we were attending a church that had around 100 members, give or take. It was the typical ‘the rich come first’ setting and the pastor was very fond of my dad; I’m talking dinners and home visits.

“The main issue is that this pastor who was ‘highly anointed and highly favoured by the most high’ prophesied that my father would win in the elections, my father believed him. I guess he was holding on to every morsel of hope he could find. Consequently, my dad made large monetary donations and even funded some of the renovations of the church building in an attempt to somehow secure this prophecy that he had received.

“Needless to say, my father lost the election and a bit of his morale for a while, which was difficult for me to witness as his daughter. Sha, fast forward to the present, my family no longer attends that church (we stopped going shortly after the elections), the pastor’s ministry grew exponentially and now, he’s the running mate of a presidential candidate in the 2023 elections (that should give you a bit of an idea of who he is lol).”

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the founder of God First Ministry (better known as Illumination Assembly), is the only pastor who is running mate to a presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

