A young woman has revealed that a pastor which was not named used deceit to sleep with her mother

The woman revealed this following FIJ’s ‘Fisayo Soyombo investigation on the activities of fake prophets and their methods

According to the lady who said she is a daughter of unholy act claimed that the cleric offered her mother automatic ticket to heaven

A woman born of the 'unholy union' between a pastor and a chorister has revealed how her mother was made love to by a pastor.

According to her, the pastor offer her mother "automatic ticket to heaven" if she slept with him.

She made this known while responding to an undercover investigation by FIJ’s ‘Fisayo Soyombo on the activities of fake prophets and their methods of defrauding their victims with fake visions and prophesies and shared on Twitter.

A pastor used automatic ticket to heaven to sleep with a woman

Source: Depositphotos

She wrote:

"Dear Fisayo, your investigative work titled "Prophets of their Pockets" is really interesting. However these prophets do not just scam followers of their hard earned money but rob them of their livelihoods as well as their mental health.

"I relate to this your work personally because I am a product of the 'unholy' union between a pastor and choir member.

"Your investigative work has given me the courage to share my story.

"I know what it felt like to be stigmatized because of your birth. My mum developed schizophrenia because of church tensions until her death last year.

"My mum's name never rings a bell but everyone who has heard the original "Amona Tete bo" song would have heard her voice. She was the lead alto and a founding member of the CAC Ayewa gospel band in Kaduna.

"Even as my mum stayed away from church for many years I recall vividly how one of the pastor 's came to the house asking her to sleep with him in exchange for an automatic ticket to heaven. Note that this man was married as well.

"This gave me the opportunity to understand their basic schemes and till date I have no iota of respect for clergymen.

"Armed with a title, a silver tongue and an uncanny ability to twist religious books to suit their lust, they pass of personal opinions as spiritual wisdom."

How fake prophecy led to my wife’s death, man shares painful story

Legit.ng also reported that in what cab be described as a painful experience, a social media user, has revealed that he lost his wife as a result of a fake prophesy given at a church.

According to the anonymous victim, the incident happened at a parish of the Celestial Church of Christ.

He made this revelation while reacting to an investigative piece done by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism with the title, “PROPHETS OF THEIR POCKETS (I): At Celestial Church of Christ, the Prophets Are Scammers,” and shared by the founder, Fisayo Soyombo, on his Twitter handle.

Woman reveals how presidential running mate defrauded her father with fake prophesy

In another development, a presidential running mate as been accused of fraud. The allegation was raised by a politician's daughter on Twitter.

She made this known while responding to an undercover investigation by FIJ’s ‘Fisayo Soyombo on the activities of fake prophets and their methods of defrauding their victims with fake visions and prophesies and shared on Twitter.

The woman who wants her identity hidden said her father, contesting for a House of Representatives seat in 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was repeatedly deceived by a prophet that he would win, only to lose after vigorously funding the church’s activities.

A woman has narrated how a prophet charged her in dollars if she really desire to get married.

She said the prophet said she has to pay 1000 dollars if she wants to leave her single life and another dollar if she wants to get married.

Source: Legit.ng