The trial of Nigeria's former deputy Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, will not hold on Monday, October 31, as earlier scheduled.

The Punch reports that the Central Criminal Court popularly known as Old Bailey, United Kingdom, said that Ekweremadu and his wife's plea and trial over organ trafficking already scheduled will not hold.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were charged alongside Dr Obinna Obeta over an allegation of plans to make payment for the procurement of an organ for their daughter, Sonia.

The trio were said to have made moves to purchase the organ from one David Nwamini for Sonia Ekeremadu.

Arrested at Heathrow Airport, the court will not be said it will not be sitting due to the non-availability of Sonia, whose case was established.

A report said:

"The court official didn’t categorically say whether the Ekweremadus’ sickly graduate daughter, Sonia, is now a defendant in the case, for which her parents were arrested.

"The Old Bailey official said they won’t have to wait for long, as the “case will be re-listed for sometime during the week.”

A court official who spoke on the matter noted that although Monday, October 31, 2022, was fixed when the couple and their co-defendant appeared before the judge on August 4, Sonia wasn’t listed in the hearing then.

The official said that the judge presiding over the matter would not be hearing the case because there is no counsel for Sonia.

National Identity Management Commission gets new order from court over Ekweremadu's case

The National Identity Management Commission had earlier been ordered to produce the official details of David Ukpo, the organ donor for Sonia Ekweremadu.

The court's order was given by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, July 1, following the trial of the embattled lawmaker of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

The court in its ruling ordered the release of the official details of Ukpo to the former deputy Senate president and his wife.

Ekweremadu's wife denied special request in court as their 2 sons make first appearance since parent's arrest

Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, was denied her request to appear by her husband's side in court on Thursday, June 30.

The wife to a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Beatrice had told the court that she had not seen her husband since last Thursday's hearing.

Their two sons were also present at the court as their father made an appearance over charges bordering on child trafficking and attempted organ harvesting.

