The Ooni of Ife was at the Redemption Camp alongside other traditional leaders on the instance of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

The traditional leaders were at the camp for the Royal Fathers' Convention organised by the church and themed, 'The Ever Reigning King'

Pastor Enoch Adeboye in a series of tweets said Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of Lords so it is only proper to align with him at all times

The Royal Fathers Convention organised by the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria was graced by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday, October 29.

The event which took place at the Redemption Camp also had in attendance other traditional leaders across the country.

Ooni of Ife attended the RCCG Royal Fathers Convention alongside other traditional leaders. Photo: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: Twitter

In a post made on his personal Twitter page, the general overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the traditional leaders will be hosted at the Redemption Camp for two days (Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30).

Themed, 'The Ever Reigning King', Adeboye said the convention is an opportunity for all to align with Jesus the King of Kings.

He tweeted:

"Our Lord Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of Lords so it is only proper to align with him.

"It is my prayer that everything our Royal Fathers have lost, The Ever Reigning King will restore unto them in Jesus' name."

