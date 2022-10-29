The Nigerian Police Force has disclosed that the claim that bombs have been saturated across the FCT is a fake news

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, in a statement on Saturday, expressed regret that those who are supposed to be advocates of peace are also spreading this false news

Adejobi reiterated the earlier position of the police that Abuja is safe while noting that it will do out country no good if we continue to spread fake news

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian police have debunked the news that bombs have been planted in some specific areas in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

The police described the report as untrue while expressing sadness that such news was being spread by people who are supposed to be champions of peace in the country.

Police allay fear of terror attack in Abuja Photo Credit: Olumuyiwa Adejobi

This was contained in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and shared on the verified Twitter page of the force on Saturday, October 29.

There is no imminent threat in Abuja, police

The force authority reiterated its claim that the FCT is safe and that there is no imminent threat, nor is the capital being saturated with bombs.

Adejobi then asked Nigerians to disregard the fake news as it purported to create unnecessary fear among the people.

His statement reads in part:

“I dont think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.”

Full statement here:

